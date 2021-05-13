Buffalo man arrested and 8 guns seized from Zulus Motorcycle Club in effort to combat gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police recovered eight illegal guns and arrested a Buffalo man after executing a search warrant at Zulus Motorcycle Club on Goodyear Avenue.

BPD executed the search warrant on May 8 as a result of a joint investigation by multiple agencies to get illegal weapons off the streets of Buffalo. Police arrested 48-year-old Tremaine M. Jacobs of Buffalo and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say charges are pending against other people involved and an investigation is ongoing.

The agencies who assisted in the investigation include the Buffalo Police SWAT & Intelligence Unit, Erie County Sheriff’s SWAT and Narcotics Units, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, ATF, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and United States Border Patrol. 

