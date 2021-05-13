Buffalo man arrested and 8 guns seized from Zulus Motorcycle Club in effort to combat gun violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police recovered eight illegal guns and arrested a Buffalo man after executing a search warrant at Zulus Motorcycle Club on Goodyear Avenue.

Related Content Two children shot in separate incidents hours apart underscores Buffalo’s gun violence spike

BPD executed the search warrant on May 8 as a result of a joint investigation by multiple agencies to get illegal weapons off the streets of Buffalo. Police arrested 48-year-old Tremaine M. Jacobs of Buffalo and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say charges are pending against other people involved and an investigation is ongoing.

The agencies who assisted in the investigation include the Buffalo Police SWAT & Intelligence Unit, Erie County Sheriff’s SWAT and Narcotics Units, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, ATF, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and United States Border Patrol.