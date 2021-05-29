Buffalo man arrested, charged after 55-year-old woman is shot on Perry Street Friday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Edward Hager, 52, of Buffalo has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday night shooting on Perry Street.

Buffalo Police say a 55-year-old woman was struck by gunfire just before 11 p.m. inside of an apartment complex on the 300 block of Perry Street. The shooting happened during a dispute with a man.

She was sent by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, treated and released.

Hager is suspected in the shooting, he’s been charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. BPD says Hager and the 55-year-old woman know each other.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories