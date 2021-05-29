Buffalo man arrested, charged after 55-year-old woman is shot on Perry Street Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Edward Hager, 52, of Buffalo has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday night shooting on Perry Street.

Buffalo Police say a 55-year-old woman was struck by gunfire just before 11 p.m. inside of an apartment complex on the 300 block of Perry Street. The shooting happened during a dispute with a man.

She was sent by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, treated and released.

Hager is suspected in the shooting, he’s been charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. BPD says Hager and the 55-year-old woman know each other.