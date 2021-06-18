Buffalo man arrested, charged in connection with Friday morning fatal shooting on Hobart Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Franklin Andrews, 23, of Buffalo, has been arrested and charged after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Hobart Street Friday morning.

Buffalo Police say they responded to an apartment on the first block of Hobart Street at 11:15 a.m., where they found Buffalo Fire and AMR crews attending to a 22-year-old man. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Franklin Andrews, also of Hobart Street, was arrested by BPD homicide detectives and charged with second-degree manslaughter. Police say the two men knew each other.