BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was arrested following a number of armed robberies, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Eric Rodgers was arrested on Dec. 5 and was charged with four counts of robbery in the first degree. Police say additional charges are expected for an attempted robbery in Cheektowaga.

Following an investigation, police say the armed robberies were linked and Rodgers was identified.

The armed robberies occured on the following dates:

Nov. 2, before 6 a.m., at a Sunoco on Lovejoy Street

Nov. 3, before 9 a.m., at a Rite Aid on Genesee Street

Nov. 15, before 8 a.m., at a Rite Aid on Bailey Avenue

Nov. 20, at approximately 1 p.m., at a Rite Aid on Broadway Street

Police say shortly before the Nov. 20 robbery, an attempted armed robbery occurred at a Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

A search warrant was conducted on Dec. 5 on Olympic Avenue by the Buffalo Police SWAT team where, they say, items related to the robberies were recovered and Rodgers’ arrest was made without incident.

Police say they will continue to investigate.