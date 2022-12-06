BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was arrested following a number of armed robberies, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Eric Rodgers was arrested on Dec. 5 and was charged with four counts of robbery in the first degree. Police say additional charges are expected for an attempted robbery in Cheektowaga.
Following an investigation, police say the armed robberies were linked and Rodgers was identified.
The armed robberies occured on the following dates:
- Nov. 2, before 6 a.m., at a Sunoco on Lovejoy Street
- Nov. 3, before 9 a.m., at a Rite Aid on Genesee Street
- Nov. 15, before 8 a.m., at a Rite Aid on Bailey Avenue
- Nov. 20, at approximately 1 p.m., at a Rite Aid on Broadway Street
Police say shortly before the Nov. 20 robbery, an attempted armed robbery occurred at a Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.
A search warrant was conducted on Dec. 5 on Olympic Avenue by the Buffalo Police SWAT team where, they say, items related to the robberies were recovered and Rodgers’ arrest was made without incident.
Police say they will continue to investigate.
- Biggs renews challenge to McCarthy amid lack of consensus alternative
- George Clooney says he was ‘dead wrong’ about Trump’s chances in 2016, has ‘no idea’ this time
- What kind of cancer did Kirstie Alley have?
- Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
- Buddy Guy farewell tour to stop at Artpark
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.