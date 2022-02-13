Buffalo man arrested following shooting, victim in stable condition at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash announced a reopening plan for McKinley High School Sunday evening, following the stabbing and shooting attack at the school Wednesday that sent a 14-year-old student and a 27-year-old security guard to the Oishei Children's Hospital and ECMC, respectively.

While the original plan was to have students begin to return to the school Tuesday, the email included an update to the schedule, which will still be happening in phases. According to the plan, staff will return to the school Monday. Juniors and seniors will have in-person classes Thursday. The upperclassmen will then return to remote instruction Friday, while freshmen and sophomores have in-person classes. Starting Saturday, all students will be scheduled to return to in-person learning.