Buffalo man arrested following shooting, victim in stable condition at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested Sunday morning, following a shooting on Tonawanda Street, near Niagara Street.
According to city officials, Damien Morris, 36, was arrested on charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding the shooting around 5:30 a.m. The victim, a 49-year-old Buffalo man, was taken to ECMC after being shot in the leg. He is reportedly in stable condition.
