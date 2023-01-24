BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested following a string of armed robberies, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Jarmel Caldwell, 27, was charged with robbery in the second degree for each of the following incidents:
- Monday, Jan. 9 at approximately 10:45 a.m. at a store on Walden Avenue
- Wednesday, Jan. 11 at approximately 4:10 p.m. at a store on Genesee Street
- Wednesday, Jan. 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a store on Fillmore Avenue
- Wednesday, Jan. 11 at approximately 4:40 p.m. at a store on Mills Street
- Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in a taxi at the intersection of Walden Avenue and Summer Place
According to police, hundreds of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a pair of sneakers were taken.
Following an investigation, police say detectives discovered the armed robberies were linked and a suspect was identified as Caldwell, who police later apprehended.
Upon his arrest, police say Caldwell was in possession of an illicit substance, suspected to be crack cocaine. He was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.
Police say they will continue to investigate.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.