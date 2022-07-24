BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in the early-morning hours Sunday for shooting at officers while illegally having a weapon, police say.

Police responded to calls of a threat at E. North St. and Orange St. at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday. They identified 36-year-old Shariff L. Shadwick, who appeared to be armed. Upon seeing police, Shadwick reportedly began to run. He fired at officers and one officer returned fire. Police said there were no injuries in the incident.

Upon Shadwick’s arrest, police recovered a loaded .45 caliber Smith and Wesson and a loaded .9mm Glock 17 with a high capacity extended magazine. Shadwick had the guns illegally, as he was on parole.

Shadwick has been charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.

“This dangerous trend continues to show that previously convicted felons have no fear of the criminal justice system, are willing to carry handguns illegally and are not afraid to use them against members of our community and police officers,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. “A much stronger stance needs to be taken against those that are driving violence in our community.”

The incident marks the third time in three months that individuals have shot at Buffalo Police officers and all three of them were on parole or probation, according to the BPD.

