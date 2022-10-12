EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year.

Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on March 6 and April 15 where objects were thrown through the window of a Hillbrook Drive home.

Jones was also charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree for an incident on March 28. During the incident, a fake pipe bomb was thrown through the window of Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman’s home.

Jones appeared in Eden Town Court on Oct. 11 where Judge Melissa Zittle recused herself from the case. Jones will be arraigned on the charges when the case is transferred to an alternate court. He was released from court pending further proceedings.