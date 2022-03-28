SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested March 20 in the Town of Sheldon in Wyoming County after deputies found he was in possession of over $12,000 during a traffic stop, which led to further investigation.

James Quinn, III, 35, was charged with money laundering in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, forgery in the second degree, a Class D felony, and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was also found in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws, including aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlicensed operation, driver’s view obstructed, misuse of dealer plate and back seat passenger age 8-15 improper restraint.

Deputies attempted to pull over Quinn for infractions on State Route 20A, but he drove down Creek Road and up a residential driveway. He was then pulled over in the driveway, where deputies said they found him in possession of five rubberbanded bundles of U.S. currency in his hoodie, totaling $12,769. He reportedly denied ownership of the cash, which was then held pending further investigation.

Quinn’s vehicle was towed from the scene, as he and an 8-year-old passenger were taken to the County Sheriff’s office, where they were released. According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office, it was later discovered Quinn gave a fraudulent ID to deputies at the traffic stop.

That same day, deputies were assisted by a Genesee County deputy with a K9 to do a sweep of the money. During the sweep, the K9 reportedly detected the presence of narcotic odor, which led to the execution of search warrants on several of Quinn’s cell phones.

During the search, probable cause was developed for arrest. It was at this time Quinn’s real identity was discovered, in addition to multiple warrants for his arrest out of Erie County and two previous felony convictions. He was also found to have a non-driver ID card, as his driving privileges had reportedly been revoked.

Quinn was arraigned in Warsaw Town Court and remanded to Wyoming County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on April 25.