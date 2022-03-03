BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA Transit Police have arrested a man in Sunday’s deadly Utica Station stabbing of Buffalo resident Donnie Reese.

Officers slapped handcuffs on Contrelle Hornsby, 29, of Buffalo Thursday morning, charging him with second-degree murder.

53-year-old Donnie Reese was stabbed Feb. 27 around 11 a.m. at the street level of the Utica station. He was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

Hornsby was arraigned Thursday in Buffalo City Court, according to the NFTA.