Buffalo man accused in deadly stabbing outside Tonawanda convenience store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a deadly weekend stabbing outside a Tonawanda convenience store.

Jevon Gaiter was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder in the death of Mark Bottita, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near Tonawanda and Vulcan streets in the town of Tonawanda.

Bottita was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 59 years old.

Gaiter is scheduled to return to court next week, and remains held without the possibility of making bail.

