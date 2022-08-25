SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is sitting behind bars after a traffic stop in Springville turned up several bags of a fentanyl/heroin mix and more.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of East Main Street and Vaughn Street around 9:46 p.m. A passenger in the vehicle, Ameer Walker, 29, of Buffalo, initially provided deputies with false identification and was later arrested for several outstanding warrants in the City of Lackawanna, according to the ECSO.

A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.

He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanors for criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal impersonation.

Walker was hit with a felony count of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison after deputies discovered a baggie of fentanyl and an ecstasy pill on him while being processed at the Erie County Holding Center.

Deputies also cuffed the driver of the vehicle, Olivia Paszkiewicz, 25, of Blasdell. She was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic law violations for failing to use the designated lane and drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway.

Paszkiewicz was processed and released.

Walker is sitting behind bars pending arraignment.