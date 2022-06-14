TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a physical altercation in the Town of Tonawanda at 11:20 p.m. Monday night, according to Town Police.

Police reported to Fairbanks Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda in response to a report of the altercation.

Deverick Petty, 28, had left the scene following the incident and was located by police a short distance away. He reportedly attempted to flee, but was taken into custody. According to Town Police, Petty was found in possession of a loaded gun and drugs.

Petty was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a narcotic drug in the fourth degree, both Class C felonies, as well as tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief in the third degree, Class E felonies. He was also charged with Class A misdemeanors criminal mischief in the fourth degree, obstructing governmental administration and assault in the third degree.

He was held for arraignment in Town of Tonawanda Court. Additional information has not been released at this time.