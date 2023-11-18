BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after a video circulated social media Thursday that allegedly showed him abusing a dog, Buffalo Police said Saturday.

James Brown, 35, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony, and overdriving, torturing or injuring animals, a class A misdemeanor.

Police say at around 3 a.m. Thursday, Brown was captured on video holding a dog by the leash, lifting it above his shoulder and slamming the dog near the ground. The incident is alleged to have taken place near the intersection of Philadelphia Street and Isabelle Street.

The dog was transported to an emergency veterinary clinic for observation. The Buffalo Police Department said the SPCA was notified and has taken the dog into its custody.