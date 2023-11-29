BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested on Wednesday on several child pornography and gun charges, according to the New York State Police.

David B. Herby, 48, is accused of possessing child pornography as well as disseminating it. He is also accused of having five loaded handguns after being previously convicted of crimes in both New York and Pennsylvania. Police also say Herby had a replica police badge and three bulletproof vests.

He was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a sexual performance by a child, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of weapon – loaded firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon – 5 or more firearms, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, five counts of possessing weapons with prior convictions, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – defaced serial number, and unlawful possession of body armor.

He was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department to be arraigned.