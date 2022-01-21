Buffalo Man arrested on cocaine, weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WVIB) – According to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia, an area drug dealer has been arrested following a raid on St. Louis Avenue Friday morning.

Johnny McIver, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. by the sheriff’s SWAT team, which recovered a large amount of cocaine, a loaded 9 mm handgun and other drug paraphernalia. The team had applied for and received a search warrant after a week-long investigation.

McIver was charged with one count of four separate felonies, including criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a narcotic (4 oz. or more), criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon (ammunition-feeding device). He was also charged with three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

He is being held with Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.