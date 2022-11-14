BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police.

Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself.

A search warrant was obtained for his home, where police found a Winchester shotgun and ammunition.

Police say Harris is not allowed to carry a weapon due to a past felony conviction. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.