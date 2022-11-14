BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police.
Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself.
A search warrant was obtained for his home, where police found a Winchester shotgun and ammunition.
Police say Harris is not allowed to carry a weapon due to a past felony conviction. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Latest Posts
- Chippewa hosting block party for USA vs England World Cup game
- State champs: Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napolean, East Aurora girls cross country team
- Take a Breath for Life raises over $22,000 at yearly 5K
- Buffalo honors 6 months since Tops mass shooting with moment of silence, orange lights
- Buffalo man arrested on gun charge after shooting himself
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.