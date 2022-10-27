BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street.
Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Police say he also had an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Gisendaner is being held at the Erie County Holding Center.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.