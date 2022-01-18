Buffalo man arrested on murder charges from November incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced via Twitter Tuesday that an arrest was made in connection with a Nov. 2, 2021 homicide.

A 30-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with murder in the second degree for the incident, which occurred on Keppel Street, near the intersection of Elk Street, around 8:20 p.m.

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as more information is learned.

