BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old Buffalo man, illegally in possession of weapons, faces several charges after a Friday morning search of an East Delavan Avenue address.

Buffalo Police arrested convicted felon Michael Thomas after authorities recovered five weapons in his possession, including three handguns, an AR15 rifle and one shotgun, a BPD spokesperson said.

Thomas, who’s on probation, is charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The weapons were recovered from an address in the 1400 block of East Delavan Avenue.

Buffalo Police, the Intelligence Unit and SWAT, with help from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF executed the search warrant.