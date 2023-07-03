BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges after commercial fireworks were seized from a South Buffalo home, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Michael Sylvia, 36, of Buffalo, was charged with unlawfully possessing, storing and allegedly selling fireworks and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officials say at around 6 a.m. Monday, a search warrant was executed at two residences on South Ryan Street. Authorities went on to recover approximately $50,000 worth of illegal fireworks after locating them in the basement of one of the homes.

“This was a great collaborative investigation by all agencies,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said. “The South Ryan Street basement was a powder keg that could destroy this house and those around it. These explosive devices become unstable when not stored properly, so today’s raid may have prevented a tragedy.”

Sylvia’s arrest culminated a week-long investigation into the sale of illegal fireworks.