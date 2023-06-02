BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on a murder charge for the alleged fatal shooting of a woman at an apartment building on Delaware Avenue last weekend, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday.
It is alleged that at around 8 p.m. on May 27, 21-year-old Jamin Haygood of Buffalo shot and killed 51-year-old Jacquette Holley at the apartment on the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue. She died at the scene.
It is further alleged that Haygood also intimidated a witness in an attempt to prevent the witness from giving information to police.
He is charged with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and intimidating a victim or a witness. If convicted as the highest charge, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
Haygood is being held without bail. A return court date has not yet been scheduled.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.