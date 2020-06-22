Buffalo man charged in fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man is facing charges in connection to a deadly stabbing.



It happened last Friday on Doat Street. Erie County District Attorney says Tayln Williams choked a woman during a fight inside the home.



The D.A.’s office says the man went outside and stabbed another woman. Crews rushed the victim Allison Turner to the hospital where she later died.



Talyn was virtually arraigned Monday on charges including murder and criminal obstruction of breathing. He’s scheduled to be back in court next month. Tayln faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

