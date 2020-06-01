Buffalo man charged in Sunday night police pursuit involving stolen U-Haul

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 26-year-old Buffalo man has been charged following a Sunday night police pursuit involving a stolen U-Haul.

Jaewon D. Shropshire is charged with first degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and third degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, as well as reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic device.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, it’s alleged that Buffalo Police officers saw Shropshire inside the U-Haul, which had been reported stolen on April 6, while it was stopped on Bailey Avenue near Kensington Avenue.

Shropshire is accused of putting the truck in reverse as officers approached, hitting another vehicle, before accelerating forward and forcing an officer to jump out of the vehicle’s path.

Police say that after driving through a red light and reaching a dead end, Shropshire jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended on Oakmont Avenue.

He was released and is scheduled to appear back in court on July 20.

If convicted on all charges, he faces up to seven years in jail.