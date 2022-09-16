TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a double homicide.

Jameer Woods was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Aug. 28, 2022, Woods was allegedly involved in the shooting deaths of 51-year-old Antoyn Williams of Buffalo and 36-year-old Kristina Perez of Hinsdale. A third victim was critically wounded but is expected to recover. The incident occurred on Parker Boulevard.

Woods was taken into custody and is being held pending his arraignment.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.