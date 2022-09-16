TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a double homicide.

Jameer Woods was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On Aug. 28, 2022, Woods was allegedly involved in the shooting deaths of 51-year-old Antoyn Williams of Buffalo and 36-year-old Kristina Perez of Hinsdale. A third victim was critically wounded but is expected to recover. The incident occurred on Parker Boulevard.

Woods was taken into custody and is being held pending his arraignment.