CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Cheektowaga nearly a year ago.

It is alleged that on February 26, 2022, 32-year-old Frankie Hauser fled the scene after hitting a man on Clinton Street under the I-90 bridge in Cheektowaga. The man, 64-year-old Paul Kitchen of Buffalo, later died.

Hauser was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, arraigned on Tuesday in Erie County Court.

He was released on his own recognizance.