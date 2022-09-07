BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer.

On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Three federal agents encountered Collins who was yelling into the intercom system. Collins was heard yelling expletives while banging on the door demanding to be let in the building.

According to the USAO, Collins punched one agent when he tried to calm him. Another agent discharged pepper spray in an attempt to subdue Collins who fled onto Elmwood Avenue.

Collins was taken into custody after being found walking on Delaware Avenue.

Collins faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.