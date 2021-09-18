Buffalo man charged with DWI after crashing vehicle into Elmwood Ave building Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arrested on DWI charges Friday night after crashing his vehicle into an Elmwood Avenue building.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of Elmwood.

Buffalo Police say the driver, whose name hasn’t been released, is facing various charges, including DWI.

