BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on murder and assault charges.

Joshua Eddy was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony.

Eddy is accused of stabbing two victims near the area of Ideal Street and E. Lovejoy Street in the City of Buffalo around 11 p.m. on Sunday. One victim, a 32-year-old man, died at ECMC from his injuries. The other, a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious physical injuries.

Eddy is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a felony hearing. He was held without bail and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.