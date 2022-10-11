BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

On Sept. 17, 2022, Buffalo police responded to a report of a fight on Berkshire Avenue, near Bailey Avenue, where Thornton was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and fatally beating her new boyfriend with a metal pipe.

Thornton allegedly committed the attack while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection issued on behalf of the female victim.

Both victims were transported to ECMC where the 29-year-old male victim died from his injuries. The female victim was treated for injuries to her arm and released.

If convicted, Thornton faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to return to court at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. He continues to be held without bail.