BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in April and left one victim dead, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Ryan Crawford, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged role in the shooting.

Police say at approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 2, officers responded to a shooting on Bailey Avenue where a victim had been shot in the head inside an establishment. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to ECMC in a private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries.