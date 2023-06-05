BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in April and left one victim dead, the Buffalo Police Department announced.
Ryan Crawford, 22, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged role in the shooting.
Police say at approximately 2:30 a.m. on April 2, officers responded to a shooting on Bailey Avenue where a victim had been shot in the head inside an establishment. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to ECMC in a private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries.
- Apple unveils sleek ‘Vision Pro’ goggles after years of speculation
- Leonard Floyd reunited with Von Miller after agreeing to 1-year deal with Bills
- Newsom calls DeSantis a ‘small, pathetic man’ amid questions over migrant flight
- Buffalo man charged with murder tied to fatal April shooting
- The secret summer lives of American schools
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.