BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time after being found guilty of murder charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Talyn D. Williams was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. He faces a maximum of 27 years to life in prison.

On June 19, 2020, Williams was involved in an altercation with a female victim in his Doat Street residence. After the altercation, Williams stabbed the victim’s friend outside the residence. The second victim later died of her injuries at ECMC.

On June 20, 2020, Williams was charged with murder and a no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the first victim. Williams violated the protection twice by calling the victim while incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center.

Williams will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. He continues to be held without bail.