BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested and charged for allegedly setting fire to railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham in June, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Michael B. Benitez, 33, was charged by criminal complaint with arson of property used in interstate commerce.

According to authorities, firefighters responded to a fire on the tracks just west of the Railroad Avenue grade crossing early in the morning on June 14. Firefighters traced the fire, which delayed held trains, to several burning tires.

Police from Norfolk Southern investigated and found freshly trampled grass and a path connecting the tracks to Benitez’s residence. Benitez was seen on video leaving and returning to the residence during the time of the fire, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Benitez was released on conditions. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and maximum of 20 years in prison.