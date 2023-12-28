Content warning: this story contains details of an alleged rape.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly forced himself on a female victim earlier this month on Hertel Avenue, the Buffalo Police Department Announced.

Police said Rickey Roberts, 28, allegedly approached the victim, who was not known to him, around 1 a.m. Dec. 9 on the 1900 block of Hertel. It is alleged Roberts told the victim he had a gun and then forced himself on her.

The victim was eventually able to run away and get help, which prompted an investigation. She was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital by ambulance for her injuries, where she was treated and released.

Roberts was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.