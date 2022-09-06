BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is going to prison for selling opioids that caused the deaths of two people, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Nino Buggs was convicted Tuesday on possession with intent and distribution of butyryl fentanyl and U-47700 or “pink heroin.”

Buggs was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison following the conviction.

In March 2017, an investigation into Buggs’ drug trafficking activities opened following the two deaths.

In August 2017, investigators seized quantities of opioids as well as drug packaging and supplies from Buggs’ Roesch Avenue residence.