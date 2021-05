BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man has been convicted of punching a man with a medical condition who later died.

Prosecutors say Avery Hunter punched 59-year old Michael Zuch after a brief encounter in the City of Tonawanda. Zuch died a few months later, but the medical examiner says that was from an underlying medical condition and not from the assault.

Hunter will be sentenced in August.

He faces a maximum of one year behind bars.