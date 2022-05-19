BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been convicted of breaking into a woman’s home to assault her and her child, prosecutors said.

A jury found 42-year-old Netza Medina guilty Wednesday of one count of first-degree burglary, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and one count of child endangerment after a five-day trial and two hours of deliberating.

The Erie County Prosecutor’s Office said just after midnight Dec. 29, 2020, Medina went to the woman’s home in Buffalo, knowingly violating a no-contact order of protection. The woman called 911 while Medina entered the home, breaking two windows and kicking in a door.

Once inside, prosecutors said he pushed the woman to the floor and choked her. A child at the home grabbed a knife to try to intervene, and Medina hit the child in the face with his elbow. Medina then held the knife to the child as the woman attempted to pull him off the child.

Prosecutors said Medina continued to push the woman into the kitchen, holding the knife to her neck and then punching and kicking her.

Police and a friend of the woman arrived, and Medina was taken into custody.

The woman had injuries to her mouth, nose and eyes; the child was treated for a broken jay and stab wound to his hand.

As a second felony offender, Medina faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 6. He is still being held without bail.