Buffalo man could get 25 years to life if convicted of Keppel Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder after a man was fatally shot this past November.

Prosecutors say Steven Tyler, 30, shot Bashir Ingram, also 30, outside of a home on Keppel Street. Ingram was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Tyler, who continues to be held without bail, will be back in court next month for a pre-trail conference. If he’s convicted of murder, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.