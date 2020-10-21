Buffalo man faces life sentence after being convicted of selling fentanyl analogue that resulted in a death

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been convicted by a federal jury of selling a fentanyl analogue that resulted in the death of a person following a two-week trial.

Jawayne Watkins, aka Weezy, 32, of Buffalo, was convicted on multiple charges relating to the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and the fentanyl analogue. He faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations made controlled purchases from Watkins at least twice in 2017.

In November, an individual died after taking a substance she received from Watkins, and toxicology reports following her death indicated she had heroin and the fentanyl analogue in her system.

Watkins was on New York State parole and living in a halfway house at the time of his arrest in November 2017.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers also made other seizures of the deadly substance from the defendant.

Watkins is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 29.