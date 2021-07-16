Buffalo man faces several charges after allegedly shooting at two men while riding his bicycle on Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man accused of shooting two men while riding his bicycle through Allentown went before a judge Friday and now faces a slew of charges.

Jose A. Castillo, 29, of Buffalo was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault.

Castillo is accused of shooting at two men with an illegal handgun in an attempt to take their lives. The two men were walking east down Allen Street near Irving Place around 2 a.m. on Jul 8. That’s when Castillo allegedly opened fire and rode away on his bicycle, according to the Eire County District Attorney’s office.

Both men were taken to Erie County Medical Center, one suffered multiple injuries and stayed at ECMC and the other was treated and released.

The 29-year-old was arrested Thursday on Schiller Street. It’s alleged Castillo was in possession of an illegal gun.

He faces a maximum of 25 years behind bars if convicted on all charges. He’ll be back in court for a felony hearing on July 20 at 2 p.m.