BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday morning on drug and weapons charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

On April 28, at 12:50 p.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit on Thursday executed a search warrant at Lemuel Figueroa’s East Amherst Street home in Buffalo. Investigators allegedly found a loaded, illegal pistol and a digital scale with “suspected cocaine residue,” according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Two children allegedly live in the home.

Figueroa was found inside a vehicle in a Millens Road parking lot in the Town of Tonawanda and arrested around 1:50 p.m. the same day. After executing a search warrant, investigators allegedly found another loaded, illegal gun, the DA’s Office said.

The 35-year-old was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child following the search of his home.

He was charged with an additional count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the search of his vehicle. It’s not yet known when he’ll be arraigned in Tonawanda Town Court.

Lemuel Figueroa could spend a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.