BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after he allegedly fought officers, injuring two of them, after he was thrown out of an establishment on Amherst Street on Saturday night, police said.

Police say that around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, they were flagged down by staff at Casey’s Black Rock in the 400 block of Amherst Street regarding 28-year-old Davondre Copeland, who had been thrown out. They said after being thrown out, he displayed a box cutter knife, threatened the staff, broke a window and made claims he would return.

Copeland allegedly returned a short time later with a gun. Police said he refused and began to flee. When officers caught up, he refused commands and fought the officers. One officer suffered a head injury and the second a back injury. They were both treated and released from ECMC. A loaded shotgun was recovered.

Copeland was charged with third degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and harassment.