Buffalo man facing federal charges for allegedly manufacturing “ghost guns”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing federal charges after he was arrested for allegedly manufacturing “ghost guns” in his Queen City home.

An investigation into 33-year-old Lamborghini Lucas found he owned several Polymer 80 PF940SC 9mm PMF firearms, also known as “ghost guns,” and a recovered receipt showed purchases for gun parts kits, the United States Attorney’s office says.

A search of Lucas’ Woodlawn Avenue home turned up a loaded Polymer 80 PF940SC 9mm PMF under a bedroom mattress, and three more ghost guns in a laundry basket. Investigators found a box from JSD Supply with a receipt for three “PF940SC Full build kit-Minus Frame,” two “Polymer 80 PF940SC Black” and one “Polymer 80 PF940SC Gray” totaling $1,259.94.

Three Polymer 80 boxes, three polymer 80 jigs, rotary bits and a power drill were found throughout Lucas’ home. Records show the 33-year-old doesn’t have a license to manufacture or deal in firearms, according to the USAO.

Lamborghini Lucas went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer in a detention hearing and was released with electronic monitoring.

The charges could put Lucas behind bars for a maximum of five years and a $250,000 fine. Details on a future court date haven’t been released.