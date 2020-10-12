7 dogs rescued from Buffalo man accused of dogfighting, animal cruelty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man is facing several charges Monday for drug and animal cruelty charges.

Police say 43-year-old Douglas Williams is accused of armed drug dealing and dogfighting occurring at a Bailey Avenue residence.

Williams was arrested during a traffic stop, where police rescued two American Bull Terrier. A search warrant at his home found five additional dogs that showed signs of severe abuse.

Also recovered were a loaded 9mm handgun, cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Williams was taken to the Erie County Holding Center and was released, following his arraignment and posting $40,000.00 bail/bond. He is currently on parole for his involvement in a violent home invasion and has a previous conviction for aggravated cruelty to animals and two separate federal convictions for firearm possession.

Williams faces five felony charges including aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The SPCA Serving Erie County is treating and caring for the dogs.