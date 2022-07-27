BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing multiple felony drug charges after a raid on Wednesday, police say.

Police said that they executed a search warrant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotic and Intelligence Unit along with the Department of Homeland Security — Homeland Security Investigations at 108 Ericson Ave. in Buffalo.

During the search, police recovered over 1/2 kilo of cocaine and four handguns, one of them confirmed stolen. 53-year-old Barry Martin was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a narcotic — 8 ounces or more, four counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and one count of criminal possession of stolen property — firearm. All of the charges are felonies.

Martin is being held at Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.