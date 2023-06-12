BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Buffalo man was fatally stabbed during an alleged domestic dispute on Sunday night, Buffalo police said Monday.

Police say they responded to the first block of Connelly Avenue just before 9:30 p.m., where the man has been stabbed by another man. He was transported to ECMC and was later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.