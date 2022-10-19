BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man, who attempted to flee from police, is going to prison.

Demetrious Parker, 40, was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to 44 months in prison.

On Oct. 10, 2017, an individual called 911 and reported that the driver of a green minivan had pulled alongside his vehicle near the intersection of Hertel Avenue and Delaware Avenue, pointed a gun, and threatened him.

Approximately 30 minutes later, two officers located the minivan on Olympic Avenue and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Alma Avenue. An officer approached the vehicle, driven by Parker, and as they spoke, Parker put the vehicle into gear and attempted to flee the scene with the officer hanging halfway into the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a stop after crossing Alma Avenue and drove over the curb in front of a residence. Following a physical struggle, officers detained Parker and recovered a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol from the driver’s seat.

Parker was previously convicted of possession of a weapon in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in March 2006. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm.