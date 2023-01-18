BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty of multiple felonies for his involvement in a hit-and-run, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

D’Mario Caesar was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

Jurors made their decision Wednesday afternoon after about an hour of deliberation following a six-day trail, convicting Caesar of all charges against him.

In July 2017, Caesar was driving an SUV at a high-rate of speed on Broadway, when he struck 31-year-old Brandyn Mallory of Buffalo. Caesar left the scene without reporting the incident. Mallory died later that morning at ECMC.

Caesar’s vehicle was found unoccupied on Broadway, near Greene Street, a short distance from the scene of the crime.

Caesar faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on March 29 and continues to be held without bail.