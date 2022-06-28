BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on murder and weapon charges Tuesday after a six-day jury trial.

Andrello Brown, 38, was found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony.

On April 12, 2020, Brown intentionally shot Clint Reeder, 41, once in the back of the head, according to the Erie County DA’s office. The incident occurred outside Reeder’s grandmother’s home on Stockbridge Avenue, near Parkridge Avenue.

Reeder was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

Brown faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in Erie County Court on Aug. 11. He continues to remain held without bail.