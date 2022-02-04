Buffalo man found guilty of murder in shooting of 23-year-old ex-girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Guilty is the verdict in the murder trial of 43-year old Buffalo man Clarence Lamont Bryant.

The jury rendered their decision Thursday evening after hours of deliberation in the three-day trial.

Bryant shot his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Lakeeta Holloman, with an illegal gun while walking back to her vehicle after dropping her child off at daycare on November 15, 2019, near Prospect Avenue and Maryland Street in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Holloman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she died.

The 43-year-old was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He’ll be back in court for sentencing on March 11 at 9:30 a.m. Bryant could spend a maximum of 25 years to life behind bars. He’s held without bail.